CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Youth Activities of Cambridge Springs Inc. was established in 1952 to facilitate youth development programs. Now, 70 years later, the organization must re-incorporate.
That means volunteers who will meet, discuss and step forward to lead the organization are needed. Several volunteers have already committed to helping, but more are needed.
Over the years, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, summer 4-H and Extension Service programs, numerous private parties, local fundraisers and gatherings have utilized a two-story meeting hall at 332 McClellan St. in Cambridge Springs. Although the building was recently rehabilitated to meet safety codes and comfort, it is currently not being used.
In order for the Youth Activities of Cambridge Springs Inc. to reorganize, a slate of incorporators and directors must be put in place to advance important decisions. Interested persons are encouraged to attend an open meeting set for Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Cambridge Springs Borough Office, 161 Carringer St.
• More information: Contact John Anderson at (814) 398-2752.