The Saegertown boys basketball team graduated its big man from last season’s Region 2 title team, but the Panthers return a heap of talent and experience.
Jaden Wilkins, a first-team all-region selection, controlled the paint for Saegertown (17-6) last year.
“Jaden certainly was a big loss as he controlled the glass. We have several ways that we will have to combat the losses of both Jaden’s scoring and rebounding. Certainly our offensive mindset and philosophy changes as our players change,” head coach Chris Greco said. “I think we will have a few players and rotations that will get us some very good looks and these players are ready to contribute. We have athletes at every position on the team. I think we will be an exciting team to watch.”
Brady Greco, a senior, was the team’s leading scorer last year (13.4) and the sharpshooter seems poised for a big final chapter. He is a four-year starter and is deadly from range.
Joining Greco as senior leaders are Henry Shaffer and Zach Yoder. Shaffer is an athletic 6-feet 2-inch forward who can cause some mismatches in the paint.
“Brady has a great basketball IQ, shoots the ball well, does a great job of seeing the floor and is a very good offensively. He works very hard to get better at every aspect of his game,” Greco said. “Henry is a hard working player, a great athlete and creates some mismatches. I feel that he was one of the best players in the region the second half of the year. He is ready to up his game even more this year.”
Sully Zirkle is a 6-feet 3-inch senior who returns to the court after a year away from the team. Greco expects him as well as seniors Joey Laperriere and Joe Grundy to play big roles for the Panthers.
Underclassmen that could play a big role are Collin Jones, Jon Grundy and Cody Huson. Jones will be expected to handle the ball as point guard with the graduation of Isaac Johnson.
“He is a very smart basketball player, good shooter and good decision maker. He played some very good minutes last year,” Greco said. “He is certainly more than capable to lead this team.”
Saegertown will battle Cochranton, Youngsville, Eisenhower, Cambridge Springs, Maplewood and Union City for the Region 3 title. Greco thinks there are several teams that could win the region.
“Our region is pretty solid and I think that there are several teams that are more than capable of winning the region,” Greco said. “The region will be very balanced and subject to a few upsets on any given night.
“We surprised some teams last year that thought we were not going to be very good. I expect to continue to build on the successes of last year, but not become complacent and content. The culture has changed and I want to keep getting better. The players buy into the program and are very unselfish.”
Saegertown will open its season today at the Sheffield tip off tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.