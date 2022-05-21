Complaining about the weather in northwestern Pennsylvania has been a tradition at least since David Mead led a party in settling Meadville, but the best way to enjoy winter in Crawford County is to lean into the opportunities available for fun.
Community festivals offer free chances at such opportunities where no special equipment is needed. Three such events have seen COVID-19 pandemic concerns impact their efforts in recent years, but organizers plan to back at full strength for the 2022-23 winter season.
In Conneaut Lake, the Ice House Festival will take place Dec. 3, according to Sandy Eldridge, who chairs the organizing committee. Traditionally a February event, the festival was moved to December last year partly out of pandemic-related concerns and partly to coincide with Conneaut Lake’s Trees of Light event last year.
“We said, ‘Let’s try something different,'" she added, “and something different worked out pretty well. I can’t think of any negatives.”
With the change of date came the addition of food trucks and an expanded array of businesses involved. Crowds were larger than expected as well, according to Eldridge, with many snowbirds saying the earlier timing allowed them to attend before departing for the winter season.
The 2022 edition will again coincide with Trees of Light and will include the massive ice sculptures that visitors have come to expect. Participants should also expect additional options for food trucks, raffle prizes and entertainment. As usual, the ice sculptures spread out through Ice House Park will be the heart of the event.
“Give us more, give us more,” was the most common reaction from sponsors, businesses and visitors, Eldridge said, “so that’s our goal — to make it bigger and better.”
As the season continues, the fun shifts south to the Jamestown area, where the Pymatuning Trail Blazers Snowmobile Club has been hosting the Winter Fun Day at Shelter 4 and Beach 2 of Pymatuning State Park, 2660 Williamsfield Road, for more than 40 years.
Typically held the first weekend in February, the event was canceled in 2022 though a related ice fishing tournament did take place.
High COVID rates at the time meant the club couldn’t field enough volunteers to staff the fun day, according to Trail Blazers Secretary Matt Weaver, but the event is back on for 2023.
“We do plan on bringing back Winter Fun Day,” Weaver said, “and it will also include the ice fishing tournament.”
In addition to the ice fishing contest, the day typically includes a “Brrr! For a Cure” plunge into the waters of Pymatuning Lake to raise money for the American Cancer Society, free snowmobile rides, kids activities, and a variety of winter-related demonstrations such as ice fishing and sled dog racing.
Another family-friendly free festival back on the calendar for 2023 is Meadville’s Winterfest. Initially held in 2017, the event took place on an annual basis for several years but was then canceled in 2021 and 2022 as the pandemic presented challenges for organizers.
“It will be back,” said Katie Allen of the Family and Community Christian Association, who has led organizing efforts in recent years. Winterfest usually takes place on the second Saturday in February.
As usual, organizers of the free event hope to offer a variety of kid-oriented activities in Diamond Park and at several organizations located along Chestnut Street, according to Allen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.