Fireworks displays

Fireworks displays are scheduled at the following places and times in or near Crawford County:

Saturday

• Canadohta Lake at 10 p.m. Makeup time is Sunday at 10 p.m. in the event of rain.

• Sheakleyville Fairgrounds, 45 Larimer Road, Hadley, at 9:45 p.m.

Sunday

• Edinboro University, 219 Meadville St., at 10. p.m. Makeup time is Tuesday at 10 p.m. in the event of rain.

Monday

• Pymatuning State Park, 2660 Williamsfield Road, Jamestown, at 9 p.m. Viewing areas stretch from the dam to Jamestown Marina at the southern end of the lake.

• New Beginnings Church of God, 13226 Leslie Road, at 10 p.m. The show can be viewed from the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

 

