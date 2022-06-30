Fireworks displays
Fireworks displays are scheduled at the following places and times in or near Crawford County:
Saturday
• Canadohta Lake at 10 p.m. Makeup time is Sunday at 10 p.m. in the event of rain.
• Sheakleyville Fairgrounds, 45 Larimer Road, Hadley, at 9:45 p.m.
Sunday
• Edinboro University, 219 Meadville St., at 10. p.m. Makeup time is Tuesday at 10 p.m. in the event of rain.
Monday
• Pymatuning State Park, 2660 Williamsfield Road, Jamestown, at 9 p.m. Viewing areas stretch from the dam to Jamestown Marina at the southern end of the lake.
• New Beginnings Church of God, 13226 Leslie Road, at 10 p.m. The show can be viewed from the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
