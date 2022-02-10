WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — At the monthly meeting Tuesday, supervisors discussed spending options for the $525,000 in federal pandemic relief funds the township is slated to receive this year. Among the possibilities receiving the most attention were fire department and sewer authority assistance and, in what would be a first, funding for Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
“We can use the entire thing as we see fit,” Chairman Don Bovard said in leading off the discussion.
The township has received several requests for funds, Bovard continued, including one that was “near and dear to” his heart: a request for $43,000 from West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Department to support the purchase of new respiratory equipment. In addition to chairing the township Board of Supervisors, Bovard is president of West Mead 1.
“I think it’s only fair that if we consider giving them (West Mead 1) money that we also give West Mead 2 money,” Bovard added. “We’ve always given both fire companies an equal amount of contributions.”
The township’s 2022 budget includes payments of $88,000 to be split by its two fire departments.
Bovard noted additional requests for funding from Meadville Area Sewer Authority due to pandemic-related revenue loss and from U.S. Bronze Foundry & Machine Inc. to support connecting the company’s Brake Shoe Road location to the Meadville Area Water Authority water system.
Bovard was skeptical of giving funds directly to U.S. Bronze, but all three supervisors supported further exploration of funding a MAWA water line extension that would benefit the company. Bovard also said the sewer authority request should be considered.
Bovard also emphasized the importance of using relief funds to support emergency medical services (EMS) in the township. Municipalities have a fundamental responsibility to provide fire, police and EMS services, he said before observing, “We don’t spend a dime on EMS.”
The 2022 township budget includes $175,000 for the police department.
Bovard recommended using federal relief funds to allot $1 per township resident to support EMS services. and while the relief funds are a one-time infusion of cash, Bovard also recommended making the EMS funding an annual part of the township budget.
With a township population of 5,249, Bovard’s proposal could generate $5,249 to support EMS services.
Bovard acknowledged that he was essentially proposing that the township fund Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
“That’s our ambulance service. If they’re not coming —, ” Bovard said before being interrupted by a surprised Supervisor John Shartle.
“You’re asking us to give them money as well?” Shartle asked, before drawing attention to aging township equipment and other mounting expenses. “What’s the difference, whether you do that or you raise taxes to a degree that we take some of the pressure off of a lot of things instead of just one thing?”
While Shartle has in recent years stressed the likelihood that a township property tax increase would soon be necessary, Bovard has consistently opposed any increase, calling on township government to “live within our means.”
Eric Henry, who owns Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS) and serves as chairman of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners, said in an interview Wednesday that the ambulance service had not requested funding support from any municipalities. In fact, Henry added, MAAS currently receives no funding through municipal taxes despite the fact that state law makes municipalities responsible for ensuring that EMS services are provided.
Henry and others have redoubled their efforts in recent years to draw attention to the building EMS crisis, a situation that has been significantly accelerated by the pandemic. Henry said that while labor shortages have led ambulance companies in the region to increase wages by 20 to 25 percent, the insurance reimbursement rates that determine how much the companies are paid “just haven’t changed.” As a result, calls that are paid for by Medicare and Medicaid typically result in losses for ambulance companies.
“My goal is to find a solution for the future,” Henry said. “Without any new way to fund EMS, every service is going to be in trouble because it just doesn’t work — the math doesn’t work.”