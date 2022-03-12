WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Supervisors approved the hiring of two full-time probationary Road Department staff members at their meeting this week.
The move continues a series of hires by the township. Last month, supervisors approved the hiring of a full-time police officer, and a part-time officer was added in January.
The Road Department hirings come in response to a recent resignation and an anticipated retirement, according to Supervisor John Shartle, who also serves as the township’s roadmaster.
The two new staff members are Bodey McClintock and Curtis Arnold. Both men take on operator-laborer positions and will make $17.50 per hour.
Supervisors last month approved an increase to starting wages for township employees, like Road Department crew members, who are members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. Such employees had previously started at $16 per hour.
Starting salaries for police officers were increased at the same time, moving from an hourly rate of $15 to hourly rates of $17.50 for part-time officers and $19.50 for full-time officers, according to Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap.