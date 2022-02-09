WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Less than a week after accepting a plaque honoring his 21 years of service with Titusville Police Department, today will mark Shane Slagle’s first day as an officer with West Mead Township Police Department.
Supervisors unanimously approved hiring Slagle as a probationary full-time police officer at their meeting Tuesday. They also ratified changes to collective bargaining agreements that increase the starting wages for employees in the township’s police and road departments.
Chief Chip Brown said he had known the newest member of his department since Slagle began his career approximately 23 years ago.
“He’s a good guy and comes in with a level head and common sense,” Brown said. “I think he’ll make a great addition to the police department.”
Slagle retired from Titusville Police Department in late January, according to reporting by The Titusville Herald. Titusville City Council recognized him at its Feb. 2 meeting.
Supervisors last month approved the hiring of probationary part-time officer Seth Wise. With the two recent additions, the department consists of two full-time and four part-time officers. Brown, who is one of the part-timer staff members, said that he would still like to add one more part-time officer but was optimistic regarding the department’s staffing.
“It’s getting better,” he said after the meeting.
Slagle will be paid $19.50 per hour. The rate reflected both his experience and the higher starting wages approved at the meeting, according to Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap. The increase in starting wages was necessary, she added, “to be competitive in the grand scheme of things.” In addition to recent police department hirings, the township has been seeking to fill an opening in the road department since December.
Police department resignations in October and early November, combined with a medical leave and a COVID-related leave, left the department severely understaffed throughout November. West Mead officers spent only four hours on patrol that month, Brown reported, and the department’s vehicles were driven a total of 156 miles.
Brown’s report Tuesday for police department activities in January reflected the closer-to-normal staffing levels, with 163.5 hours spent on traffic watch and patrol time. Departmental vehicles were driven nearly 1,850 miles for the month.