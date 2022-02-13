SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — The owners of a Conneaut Lake-area home were unaware of a fire gaining momentum in the attic above them Saturday afternoon until they were notified by a nearby resident, according to Chief John Treacy of Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department.
“They were up here for the weekend,” Treacy said. “They were downstairs in the kitchen and living area when a neighbor came over and alerted them.”
Both homeowners, who were visiting for the weekend from their Bethel Park residence, had evacuated safely by the time crews arrived at the home moments after being dispatched at 12:22 p.m., according to Treacy. No one was hurt in the blaze.
The suspected cause of the fire was a pipe chimney that extended through the middle of the house into the attic, Treacy said. A fire was burning in the fireplace when the attic fire began.
The fire was visible through the home’s roof when crews arrived, but was brought under control quickly — in about 50 minutes, according to Treacy. Despite the quick response, the fire caused extensive damage to the home, with heavy fire damage throughout the attic and second floor as well as smoke and water damage to the first floor.
Crews fighting the fire encountered two challenges, according to Treacy. The first had to do with access: The home is located on a narrow, privately owned street where ineffective snow removal efforts left crowded, icy conditions that were “tough to work around.” The second had to do with the location of the fire in the house: Although flames were visible through the roof from outside the home, firefighters were unable to locate the fire immediately once they were inside the home “until they started pulling the ceiling down in the bedrooms,” Treacy said.
Treacy said effective cooperation between responding departments and the steady water supply from a hydrant located approximately 300 feet away helped to explain how the blaze was quickly brought under control. Crews from Summit and Conneaut Lake departments arrived simultaneously, he said, and the Summit engine pulled in first since Conneaut Lake’s lead engine is currently being serviced.
“Everything worked together pretty good,” Treacy said. “Between us and the mutual aid (departments), everyone did a great job.”
The house, which Treacy said was insured, was left uninhabitable. The insurance company will determine whether the structure can be repaired, according to Treacy. The Red Cross was not contacted as the owners returned to their Bethel Park residence.
In addition to Conneaut Lake and Summit, departments from Vernon Central, Linesville, Greenwood, North Shenango responded to the scene while Fallowfield stood by at the Conneaut Lake station. Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department and Meadville Area Ambulance Service also responded.