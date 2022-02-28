Gary Baker still remembers Oct. 5, 1970. After all, it was the day he turned 22 — and the day he was discharged from the Army.
It was also Groundhog Day in a sense — as in the Bill Murray movie.
Stationed overseas at the time, Baker woke up in Korea, boarded a plane in Seoul, and flew to Fort Lewis near Tacoma, Washington.
“I left Korea at 11:30 a.m. and landed in the United States at 7:30 a.m. on October 5,” Baker recalled. “So basically I started the day and flew around the clock and then started the day over again.”
Crossing the International Date Line during his flight meant Baker lived through that Monday twice — quite the birthday present, he said.
Not only was he back on American soil for the first time in more than a year, he was back in civilian life for the first time since being drafted 18 months earlier, when he was one of nearly 300,000 men drafted that year with the Vietnam War at its height.
“That was an extra, added present,” he said of the discharge that fell on his birthday.
But while he lived through his birthday twice, there wasn’t much celebrating on the flight home, according to Baker. “No, they wouldn’t go along with that,” he said.
Before returning to Pennsylvania, Baker stopped to see his brother in San Francisco.
“He treated me to a dinner and a couple of beers,” Baker said.
In Korea, Baker had worked first as a mail clerk and later as a courier driver during what ended up being his only trip overseas. When he came back to Meadville, he took some time off then worked several years at Sherwin-Williams then at Channellock. Today, he’s approaching his 74th birthday.
“Just the one this year,” he joked. “It used to be unique, but I don’t want to have two of them now because it makes me older.”