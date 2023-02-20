As schools and students continue to recover from the what was easily the most intense upheaval in education of at least the past 50 years, the easing of the pandemic raises questions — questions that are being answered, one way or another, on a daily basis at schools across the country, including those here in Crawford County.
Is the goal at this point to return to pre-pandemic norms? Are recovery and remediation the priorities? Should schools be focused on learning from the pandemic experience in order to reshape their practices? Will the political divides fracturing the nation likewise tear at post-pandemic efforts in schools?
Educational leaders from both public and private schools in the Meadville area reflected on what matters most at schools in recent interviews with the Tribune. Their answers were surprisingly consistent and, while optimistic, also highlighted the important challenges facing schools and students.
Connection/disconnection
Imagine a pandemic-related shutdown occurring during the 1980s: What would big-haired, denim-jacketed students of the era have done without WiFi, email, videoconference platforms and easily accessible teacher videos?
Today’s technology made remote schooling possible in ways that might have seemed like science fiction to past generations. And as schools recovered from the abrupt shift from in-person to online classes in spring 2020, growing familiarity with the technology made remote education a tempting possibility for many as COVID-19 outbreaks raged.
But it quickly became clear the networking that made remote schooling possible did not prevent isolation — and remote schooling did not always result in as much remote learning as might have been hoped. One result for leaders at a variety of schools has been a growing familiarity with a paradox of online culture.
Tom Washington, superintendent of Crawford Central School District and its 3,200 students, described the experience as “a lot of connectivity but not a lot of connection.”
At The Learning Center K-8 School, an independent school of about 80 students in Meadville, Educational Director Dana Yeager saw something similar.
“Students have become even more reliant on devices and social media to communicate,” Yeager said, “and that connected-but-not-present social dynamic brings some challenges.”
Scott McCurdy is the administrator of Crawford Christian Academy, which offers religiously oriented kindergarten through 12th grade education for more than 300 students. McCurdy saw the same phenomenon extending to people in general, not just students.
“We’re connected more now than ever in history,” McCurdy said, “but at the same time we lack — by we, I mean human beings generally — we lack real connections with people.”
Waking up from ‘post-pandemic fog’
Establishing post-pandemic norms is very much an ongoing process, according to the county’s educational leaders. For McCurdy, seeing students enjoy sports and extracurricular activities is a good sign, but hitting the “reset button on the basics of education” remains a priority.
“We’re still in this post-pandemic fog, the whole country is, and the students are too,” he said. “There was a funny apathy that set in for the whole world. You’re shut down, students are thinking, ‘Alright, I’m going to pass my classes whether I really login or not.’ That wasn’t anybody’s intent, but was a lingering side effect.”
For Conneaut School District, a rural district of about 1,850 students, the No.1 priority “is to get things back to as close to normal as we can,” according to both Superintendent Jarrin Sperry and school board President Dot Luckock.
“Some students have rebounded pretty well,” Luckock said, echoing comments from other officials. “Others are still struggling.”
Day-to-day operations in the schools “are running almost exactly as we were before the pandemic,” according to Sperry, and that stability helps relieve some of the worries of more quarantines, isolation and remote periods.
“I believe we’ve rounded the corner to ‘normal,’” Luckock said, “and our hope is to stay on that path.”
Normal 2.0
Luckock’s optimism was echoed by Christine Hess, principal of Seton Catholic School in Meadville.
“We’re pleased to be back to ‘normal’ in many ways,” Hess said. “No masks have been a real benefit. We can see the students’ smiles again!”
Mask requirements particularly affected the youngest students ranging from preschool to first grade, according to Hess, by stunting their social skills and language development.
So while schools are operating “almost exactly” like they were before the pandemic, the return to pre-pandemic norms has brought changes to schools if only because of what families have experienced over the past three years.
“Families have had to deal with issues that we never imagined before,” Conneaut’s Luckock acknowledged. As a result, she added, Conneaut “has made an effort to help families as much as we can, and we are aware that many adults and students are still struggling with the after-effects of the pandemic.”
In Conneaut and other districts, those efforts have included the addition of counselors and more attention to mental health concerns.
Such concerns pre-date the pandemic, according to Crawford Central’s Washington, but have become “more pronounced.” The district focused on middle and high school students in the past; now it hopes to add counselors for elementary students.
Schools have also invested more in remediation with additional tutors and summer programs to address learning gaps in the wake of the pandemic.
What matters?
Post-pandemic schooling faces the simultaneous challenges of renewing its commitment to the basics of instruction that suffered over the past three years and addressing an increased emphasis on and need for mental health counseling while also perpetuating the positive elements that developed.
What matters most, and what helps create a unified response to those diverse challenges, is an investment of time and effort in relationships and authentic experiences, according to the county’s educational leaders.
Schools in the Meadville area are taking multiple paths toward those shared goals.
At The Learning Center, the path is often a literal one — outside among the school’s four acres of fields, trees, ravines and gardens where teachers engage students in a “Forest School” program. In may, the school will raise a 1,000-square-foot outdoor classroom funded by a grant from Green Mountain Energy’s Sun Club program.
“We strive to create a hands-on, personalized educational experience that meets the unique needs of each child, and engages their innate curiosity to discover language and science and math and art through authentic experiences,” Yeager said.
At Crawford Christian Academy, the path forward often involves a van ride to a nearby organization, but while the means of getting there is different, McCurdy described the destination using similar language. The field trips, he said, are a search for “authentic learning experiences” where students can pitch in. Where in the past the school held an annual serve-a-thon volunteer effort in the spring, this year the project has been expanded to include miniature “serve-a-day” projects, McCurdy said, in which small groups go with a teacher to volunteer at a nonprofit or other organization.
“That’s something real where they can go help the community,” he said. “We want to be looking outward and helping others.”
On a larger scale, public school districts have targeted relationships and engagement as keys to both catching up where necessary and preparing students for the future world they will inhabit.
Luckock said such engagement has already led Conneaut to improve its cyber school options. It’s also had an effect on parents.
“We also believe that many families have refreshed their appreciation for the teaching profession,” Luckock said.
Family engagement is going to matter more than ever as districts move forward, according to Washington. For many parents, the pandemic provided a first-ever chance to see their children’s classes up close and in action, and now many want to be more involved.
“If you ask me what I’ve learned from the pandemic that we need to take forward, there is no doubt — relationships and engagement,” Wasington said, emphasizing that schools must work to engage both students and their parents. “The school district has to become a two-way communication model. Most school districts are one-way — there’s a parent-teacher conference or you get a flyer. There has to be some way it can become two-way communication so parents have input in what’s happening and in their students’ lives at school.”
In the wake of the pandemic, Crawford County has not been immune to the scenes of a divided electorate that have proliferated nationwide — intemperate school board meetings, residents berating board members and one another, and more. For some parents, the goal of increased involvement is to inflict radical change on the status quo. Others argue against the idea of the pandemic being past at all. Negotiating between the extremes will take lots of work on relationships and engagement and at least one other important ingredient.
“It’s going to take time,” Washington said. “I think we’re moving in that direction, definitely.”
