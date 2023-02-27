Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute
Exciting happenings are taking place at the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, the community cancer center with big city technology and experts.
Here is a list:
• New Breast Navigator Fast Track referral process is well received: From mammogram to biopsy to expedited expert management referral, breast cancer patients appreciative of this new concierge service, doubling the number of them choosing us for their care.
• Disease site expertise matters: Dr. Jason Brown, Dr. Calvin Han, Dr. Gurleen Pasricha, and Dr. Talal Khan named lung, colorectal, breast, and genitourinary cancer site leaders to champion their site’s quality management, research opportunities, and community outreach.
• Research milestone achieved: First patient enrolled on a national multi-institutional phase III clinical breast cancer trial.
• Stereotactic ablative radiotherapy program continues to grow: From early stage lung cancer to oligometastasis, the number of patients treated with this specialized radiation treatment near doubles.
• New state-of-the-art technology: Ainsworth Radiation Oncology Center installs third generation GE Lightspeed CT simulator for advanced radiation treatment planning, including 4-D capability to measure respiratory tumor motion.
• Celebration in more ways than one: Ainsworth Radiation Oncology Center’s Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator celebrates one year of operation, treating all patients with more enhanced and faster treatment delivery and offering with technology not previously available.
• Cancer screening and reducing cancer risk: The NFL and the American Cancer Society team up to offer a free and quick assessment tool, called “The Defender.” We encourage all to utilize this tool to reduce cancer risks and find personalized screening recommendations. More information is available at thedefender.cancer.org.
Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute is located at 16792 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville. Call us at (814) 373-2335.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.