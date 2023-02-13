Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community
In answering the question “What matters?” most would agree their access to quality healthcare matters. The problem is, no matter the business type, there is a struggle to find staff, but for an organization like Wesbury, being short on staff has a ripple effect in Meadville and the surrounding communities making it difficult at times to place people in need of care.
Post-pandemic, nursing shortages have affected nursing homes, hospitals, and other medical facilities alike. At Wesbury, we have been working to find a solution to this problem. While in-person classroom and on-the-floor training came to a halt during the pandemic, we were excited to resume Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) classes during the summer of 2022, which resulted in four graduating classes before the year’s end.
As a community, Wesbury wants all our staff feel that their work is valued and that they play a pivotal role in making a positive impact in the lives of others. Starting your career in healthcare as a CNA can put you on the road to enhancing your nursing career through further education. To support career growth opportunities, Wesbury is partnering with CCrawford Tech for Wesbury staff to join their Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) program.
The program starts in August 2023 and runs through August 2024. Any Wesbury staff who completes and passes the LPN course will only pay 50 percent of the total cost of the classes including tuition, books, and more. The care and compassion of the nursing staff are just as vital as the medicines prescribed by the doctors, therefore Wesbury is actively working to combat our national nursing shortage right here in our region.
A strong healthcare workforce will ensure area seniors and their families receive the help and support they need well into the future. In 2022, you may have noticed us say, “Be More at Wesbury.” M.O.R.E. stands for Meaningful Opportunities and Rewarding Experience. Whether you give, live, volunteer or work at Wesbury, you can get MORE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.