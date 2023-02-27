Walberg Family Pharmacies
Walberg Family Pharmacies expanded their reach in 2022, while keeping patients and customers at the heart of each decision. Local economies were positively impacted, with 43 new people joining the company on its mission to serve.
Two new properties were acquired for relocations. One gave Mercer Pharmacy, which moved on Jan. 30, 2023, a larger storefront, and a prescription drive-thru window. The other gave life back to a vacant building (the former UPMC Wellness center), which will bring even more jobs back to Greenville.
The company was able to serve more Amish communities in 2022, allowing remote communities easier access to a larger variety of medications, vitamins and supplements via free delivery.
Care-Fill LTC, the company’s long term care division, added one hundred additional beds in senior living communities providing proper medication management services to more elderly citizens.
Four delivery vehicles were added, assuring faster distribution of prescriptions. Despite rising fuel costs, the company was able to continue offering their free delivery service.
The home medical equipment division added the Logicmark Guardian 911 Alert Plus, a personal emergency response system with one-time only fee, to the product line-up at all eleven pharmacies.
The addition of two remote data entry positions allowed pharmacists and technicians to relinquish some behind-the-counter-responsibilities; giving them extra time to further develop relationships with their patients and customers.
The number of employees participating in the company’s Volunteer Time Off (VTO) Program doubled last year. Through VTO, each employee receives a portion of paid time to volunteer within the community. Employees have volunteered at daycare centers, school Head Start programs, community outreach events, basketball camps, and renovation projects to help local residents. They have also given of their time handing out food to the less fortunate, and completed environmental projects for public trails and parks, amongst many other things.
Walberg Family Pharmacies had the honor of serving over 100 causes in 2022. $2,833 was donated in the form of gift cards and gift baskets and $18,615 was provided in other donations and sponsorships.
2022 was quite the successful year and 2023 is gearing up to be even better.
