University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub
Since launching in August 2020, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub has enhanced and increased programs to help students receive the education and training they need to begin or advance their careers.
More than 160 students have taken advantage of the programming and training available at the hub, either graduating with an associate of science in nursing degree, receiving certification in basic machining or CNC programming, taking general education courses, or acquiring heath care training in a clinical medical assistant and phlebotomy program.
Students can enroll in the associate of science in nursing program, which prepares them to sit for and pass the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Graduates of the program are employed at several of the regional health care facilities, including UPMC Hamot, Meadville Medical Center, Titusville Area Hospital and UMPC Northwest.
Cassie Kriebel, a Pitt-Titusville alumna, is a registered nurse at UPMC Northwest. She said the nursing program at Pitt-Titusville prepared her well to take the national nursing certification test.
“I felt ready,” she said. “I felt like it was a really easy exam. I passed on my first try.”
In addition to the nursing program, the Hub offers programming and training from three partners: the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering’s Manufacturing Assistance Center, Manchester Bidwell Corp.’s Brockway Center for Arts & Technology, and the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.
The MAC offers six- and 15-week programs in basic machining and CNC programming and operations, which are available for recent high school graduates or people looking for training or enhancing their current skills.
NPRC offers academic courses that lead to associate degrees in business administration, criminal justice, early childhood education, liberal studies and social sciences and general education courses for students in the nursing program.
The newest program at the Hub is a clinical medical assistant and phlebotomy course offered by the Brockway Center for Arts & Technology, a division of Manchester Bidwell Corp., to prepare students to be medical assistants in any medical environment.
• For more information on the hub: Visit www.upt.pitt.edu and @PittTitusville on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
