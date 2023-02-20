The Unitarian Universalist Church of Meadville (UUCM) has embraced a new approach to its ministry in recognition of the changing needs and interests of our community. Guided by the six sources of Unitarian Universalism, we seek to expand beyond our traditional services and offerings to provide a broad range of programs that support the spiritual health of Meadville and the surrounding area.
We are already engaged in a number of projects with that goal, housing a preschool that encourages peaceful interactions, respectful communication, and honoring each individual; sponsoring a Buddhist meditation group every Wednesday and Thursday; hosting 12-step programs for those in recovery each weekday; and offering a welcoming and open worship experience each Sunday. Before the pandemic, we partnered with area groups to offer a safe space for teens and young adults to gather, and we look forward to doing so again.
To expand our reach, we are engaging with a broad array of individuals and community agencies with the goal of identifying community needs and ways UUCM can collaborate with community partners to address those needs. So that we are better able to support new and existing programs, we are refurbishing our facilities to be more welcoming, functional, and sustainable.
We have recently completed a renovation of our kitchen to meet current codes and support programming in our facilities, as well as the installation of solar panels in a collaborative project with Allegheny College. This year, we expect to complete the renovation of our meeting and social spaces.
We have space we want to share, and we are eager to develop partnerships that will support area residents. Individuals and groups who are interested in working with us are encouraged to contact the Church. We can be reached at church@uumeadville.org or (814) 724-4023.
