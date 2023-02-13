Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church
“What Matters” a great deal to congregants of Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church (TALC) in Saegertown are their neighbors, both near and far.
For that reason, they partner frequently each year with Thrivent Financial to meet the needs of those less fortunate. Thrivent offers (twice annually to each investor!) a grant of $250 in Action Team Dollars. Church-family members apply for these funds that support a variety of outreach programs spearheaded by TALC. Always supported by additional contributions and volunteers within the congregation, these efforts have allowed the church to “Live Generously,” as Thrivent’s mantra states.
On Palm Sunday, this partnership conducted a fund-raising breakfast to support those suffering from the war in Ukraine. 100 percent of the funds raised at the church’s summer rummage sale (which usually nets at least $2,000) are given to a variety of benevolent causes including financial aid for students at the Crawford Tech. The church’s God’s Work, Our Hands day-of-service initiative, held every fall and supported by Thrivent funds, sends numerous church members to local homes to present these host families with gift baskets and to perform household chores and repairs. Their Reformation Dinner in October raised funds for ‘their neighbors’ that were flood victims in Kentucky.
Each November, the church packs and sends to Samaritans’ Purse no less than 70 shoe boxes (filled with clothes, art supplies, toys and toiletries donated by members and purchases made with Thrivent funds), this year sent to our “neighbors” in Paraguay and Ukraine. All funds raised at the church’s annual Dessert Auction in November (also supported by Thrivent and where it’s common for one pie to sell for $60!) are directed to those in need. Twelve Apostles closes every year with a generous gift drive for those youth served by Bethesda Lutheran Services with Thrivent funds being used to purchase items on the Wish List as well. Of course, Twelve Apostles continues to enjoy worship, Sunday School, book and Bible studies, and frequent fellowship at their church at the corner of Euclid and Erie streets, Saegertown. Call (814) 763-5384 for more information. Pastor Mark Fischer presides. The church looks forward to champion causes such as these in 2023 as well ... because that’s What Matters!
