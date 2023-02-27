Titusville Ford
At Titusville Ford, what matters most to us is customer experience. We are working to ensure the ultimate customer experience when you visit our dealership.
During service visits, customers have the option of courtesy transportation, home or to nearby shopping. If waiting, enjoy our customer lounge with comfortable chairs, a large television, complimentary beverages and reading material, as well as Ford merchandise to peruse.
Our staff is top notch! We have Ford Certified Master Technicians and can address even the most complex automotive repairs.
Our sales staff has expanded to better serve you.
We’ve expanded our financing options to make owning a reliable vehicle more available to everyone and have expanded our inventory to include more affordable used vehicles.
We’ve improved our website to make shopping online a breeze.
Inventory can be scarce, but we have strived to maintain a strong used vehicle inventory and versatile new vehicle inventory to ensure our customers can find what they’re looking for.
We’ve expanded our inventory of Ford certified used cars and participate in dealer search allowing us to find you any vehicle you’re looking for.
We have installed a digital Ford trucks kiosk in our lobby which allows you to custom build the exact truck you need and get it ordered.
In the current market environment, it is impossible for Titusville Ford to avoid supply chain issues, but we’re adapting. We’ve recently joined Ford’s Courtesy Transportation Program so if a repair is delayed due to the unavailability of a part, you may receive a complimentary vehicle to use while you are waiting.
As electric vehicles expand, we have adapted by providing a 24-hour charging station directly outside of our building for public use.
Every Friday from June to September, you will see us out front barbecuing and serving up grilled goodies for “Free Food Fridays”. Everyone is welcome!
We also offer rental vehicles now.
It’s not easy, and sometimes it feels like the hits keep coming, but we are constantly adapting and changing to make sure that what is most important to us, customer experience, does not falter.
