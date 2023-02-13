Some of the basics in life that matter and are needed for a safe life are food, shelter and clothing, all of which sometimes can be very expensive for those with limited income.
Crawford County has a number of “thrift” stores that help people with the clothing part of those basics. Operated by non-profit organizations, the stores sell donated clothes at a much lower costs as well as many household items — and use the proceeds to help people — and animals — in need.
The Center for Family Services in Meadville operates a thrift store at 213 W. Center St., Meadville. The CFS organization helps people in need by providing funds for paying bills (such as rent and utilities) as well as helping meet other needs.
Sue Teed, manager of the thrift store, said originally the store was open to its clients only, but now is open to the public. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. However, donations are accepted starting at 9 a.m. each day.
Teed said the biggest sellers are women’s clothing and jewelry. She said the store doesn’t get a lot of clothing donations for children but welcomes such donations.
When clothing and other items can’t be sold because they are soiled or missing buttons or something, CFS recycles them through World Mission, a group that picks up the items and again recycles them, donating money to CFS. She said often things like specialized T-shirts are not big sellers, so they are donated to the World Mission. The World Mission sells the items to other stores or they are used to make insulation.
The Second Chance Store at 900 Park Ave., Meadville, is operated by the Crawford County Humane Society and has been open for at least 20 years. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
It offers clothing, knick-knacks, books and a wide variety of items — all donated.
LeRoy Stearns, former human society director and now a consultant for the store, said women’s clothing and knick-knacks are the most popular items sold at the store. Donations are accepted, but if somebody has a truckload of items (which is frequent), they are asked to make an appointment. All items that are deemed able to be sold are accepted, with the exceptions of large furniture. Stearns said they accept smaller furniture items, such as end tables and rocking chairs. Kitchen appliances that are in working order also are accepted.
The Second Chance store has a policy that no employees are permitted to purchase items, except with approval from the manager. And, those items have had to be on the shelves for a certain length of time before employees may buy them. And, there is a “no-hold” policy, meaning people can’t ask the employees to “hold” something for them.
Stearns said that helps eliminate the idea that employees get the first chance at the donated items.
One issue the Second Chance store has had to deal with is donated items that are not able to be sold because they are torn, dirty or in some cases, missing a part. Those items are discarded and put in the garbage. Stears said the store has six garbage cans, which are often filled daily with a pickup from a contractor at a cost of $600 a month. Stearns said that bill could be lower if donors would make certain the items being dropped off are clean and complete. The cost of the garbage pickup reduces the amount of profit the store makes.
Although other stores use the World Mission, Stearns said that didn’t work out for them, citing the large number of items being discarded as one reason. The large number would have meant daily pickups and it didn’t work out for the Second Chance arrangement.
Stearns said all the profits go to care for the animals and to the society’s veterinary clinic.
He said the humane society tries to be self-funded without a lot of fundraising events and the Second Chance store helps with that goal.
Stearns noted one unique thing that has happened is antique dealers will come to the store and look over items and sometimes purchase them and re-sell them in their stores.
“We (the humane society) really, really appreciate the customers and the donations,” he said, adding that has been one reason the store has been successful.
The Salvation Army Family Store at at 15650 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, also is a non-profit thrift store. Its hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Capt. Matthew Hamilton of the Salvation Army said the store accepts “gently used” items — “nothing with tears or rips.” Items then are priced and offered to the public for sale. Also accepted are kitchen items like blenders, radios and stuff, but the key word is that is “works.”
Like other thrift stores, Hamilton said that “women’s clothes” are the most popular items sold, noting women’s items account for “63 percent” of the store’s sales. He said, unfortunately, the store doesn’t get a lot of children’s clothing, theorizing families with multiple children probably hand them down to the next child. He noted men’s clothing is the least popular.
The clothes are put on a “five-week rotation,” meaning every week the price drops until the fifth week when they are marked down to 99 cents. He said employees may buy them when they get to 99 cents.
One issue the Salvation Army faces is when the stores get brand-name jeans donated. He said other retailers will come in and buy the whole lot of jeans and then take them to their stores to sell.
Hamilton said between 60 and 64 percent of the proceeds of the store are used for the organization’s “recovery programs.” He said the Salvation Army ‘s mission is to spread “the gospel of Jesus Christ” and one way it does that is by helping helps individuals” with addiction issues, be it drugs or alcohol. He said proceeds from the store “go to meet people where they are.” He said the Salvation Army assists addicts with “housing, clothing, food and counseling.”
Turning to the east side of Crawford County, the Titusville area has several thrift stores operated by non-profit organizations.
One is the Goodwill store at 115 Diamond St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
This store, like all the others, accepts donations of clothing and other items.
Proceeds from the store go toward the organization’s mission of helping people overcome disabilities for employment, such as helping them get more education and other needs.
Associated Charities of Titusville operates a thrift store at 409 E. Central Ave. with hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. During the summer, it opens every other Saturday, according to Cricket Wencil-Tracey, manager. The store accepts “gently used” items, but clothing cannot be stained or have holes in them. No televisions or electronics can be accepted. Furniture can be accepted with prior approval and pictures of the items must be sent in advance. She noted the store doesn’t have much storage space so big items cannot be accepted.
The most popular items purchased are the holiday decorations, she noted.
Proceeds from the store are used for the organization’s mission of helping people in need with utility bills, medical bills or other needs. She notes clients of the organization are given items from the store free to help with needs they may have.
At 134 W. Central Ave., two smaller thrift stores operate. One is the “Two Bit” store, indicating items are a quarter and on the other side of the building is the “Two Bit and More,” meaning items cost a little more, according to Fay Corley. Both stores have limited items and proceeds are used for the food pantry, operated in the same building between the two stores. She said the stores include things such as sneakers, jeans and coats — all priced to allow people who need them to have some “dignity.”
In the western end of Crawford County is the Samaritans of Conneaut Lake, which operates the Holy Ground Thrift Shop behind the Our Lady Queen of the Americas Roman Catholic Church, on Ninth Street.
The Samaritans’ mission is to help those in need with the basics in life, food, shelter and clothing. Although the Samaritans serve all clients within Conneaut School District, the thrift store is open to the public. Hours are Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations of all types of items — from clothing for all ages to books and household items.
Proceeds from the thrift store, operated by all volunteers, is used for the Samaritans mission — helping with utility bills, medical costs or other expenses for those in the Conneaut School District.
All of the organizations also accept monetary donations as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.