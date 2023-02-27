The Woolen Mill
Sue and Sandy Wycoff founded The Woolen Mill in 2017 to bring an upscale venue and shopping experience to Meadville and the surrounding areas. The adventure began with the purchase of 257 Chestnut St., which had been vacant for over three years, and a complete renovation of the exterior and the first floor. We have been gratified by the response of the community as well as those who now travel to shop with us.
Our goal is to continue to bring a variety of styles and price points for everyone from high school to retirees. We recognized there are limited shopping opportunities for men’s shopping and have focused on providing a broader selection for men, ranging from flannel shirts to cashmere sweaters, and all points in between, including golf attire.
As we became an established business in Meadville, we have also become involved in the Meadville Independent Business Association (MIBA), and continue to participate in all of the downtown events. We are gratified to have an amazing staff who not only provide an incredible level of customer service, but also provide community support as members of the Active Aging board, the Meadville Garden Club board, Women’s Services Board, MLK Scholarship Foundation board, the RDA Façade Committee, the Crawford County Industrial Authority and a variety of Women’s Golf organizations.
We are looking forward to a fabulous 2023 as part of our growing downtown — Meadville is a destination!
