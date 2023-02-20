There are many agencies that offer support, protection and services to people who have intellectual or developmental disabilities. These agencies believe their clients have every right to be included in society and the community because they are defined, not by their disabilities, but by their owns strengths, abilities and inherent values.
One of those agencies is The Arc of Crawford County, 222 Chestnut St., Meadville.
The Arc promotes and protects rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively supports their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes.
As a way for these individuals to be included in society and the community, The Arc offers its clients several services, from help with paying their bills to dancing at prom.
Mark Weindorf, executive director of The Arc, said the organization recently was awarded a grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant will be used toward an outdoor stage, complete with electricity and seating.
“It’s an outdoor facility, so our individuals can have an outdoor environment to engage with community members,” Weindorf said.
Some, but not all, of the services The Arc offers include:
• Representative payee — A representative handles the bills for individuals and works closely with them to help manage and allocate individuals’ funds appropriately.
• Day programs – This involves a wide range of services to assist individuals in increasing independence in various aspect of their lives. “We take people out to doctor appointments, to get groceries and to other activities,” Weindorf said. “This is all included in the service plan.”
• OASIS – This is a club that enables a group of adults with various intellectual disabilities to meet and explore the community with each other. The group visits places like Port Farms in Waterford and Kraynak’s department store in Hermitage. They also participate in Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine prom.
• Drop-in center – This is a place to go in the evening with regularly scheduled activities. “It’s a safe place for our individuals,” Weindorf said.
• Life-sharing – This is when people open their home to individuals. Weindorf said The Arc is always recruiting people for this program and they receive a tax-free stipend to pay the individual’s expenses.
• Dom Care Program – This is also a program when people open their homes to The Arc individuals.
• Agency with Choice – An individual or his or her family member is a managing employer and decides to hire someone to care for the individual. The Arc assists the family with financial and regulatory requirements.
• Supported employment – The Arc finds employment for an individual with disabilities. “This has been a great program,” Weindorf said.
The Arc also has nine residential group homes.
