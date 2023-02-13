The Arc of Crawford County
Inclusion is “What Matters” for The Arc of Crawford County because it’s at the heart of our mission as one of the greatest challenges facing people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (ID/DD). Those with ID/DD, in particular, often do not participate in community activities in ways that nurture their abilities, support establishing true relationships with others, or allow them to earn recognition and respect from others, learn new skills or simply have fun.
Through a collaboration with the city of Meadville we are transforming a vacant lot into an inclusive community venue in the heart of Meadville’s historic business district. Planned arts, culture and wellness events will provide opportunities for clients of The Arc and other social service agencies to participate in safe, shared events with Meadville residents. The site will be ADA accessible and is open to the entire community to enjoy even when community events are not scheduled.
The Arc community greenspace is funded with grants from the Pennsylvania Arts’ Creative Communities Initiative and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources. Additional support has come from Marquette Savings Bank, Allegheny College, an anonymous donor, and hundreds of volunteer hours. Construction will begin in the spring based on a community informed site design coordinated by Amara Geffen and finalized by Allesandra Galletti, a landscape architect based in New York City. Porter Engineering is providing engineering services
The greenspace will include a stage for entertainment, additional seating with shade umbrellas, and will be handicap accessible with one handicap parking spot in The Arc’s adjacent parking lot. A wifi hotspot was installed by Armstrong last year, who also organized the Ghoulish Greenspace: Trunk or Treat and Cookies with Santa through a collaboration with The Arc. Other past events include outdoor movies, live music and community murals.
The greenspace is available for use by groups and individuals interested in developing safe and fun activities for all ages. The site cannot be used for political rallies, political organizing or religious events. To request an application form and propose an event, please call The Arc at (814) 724-7346.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.