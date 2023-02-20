Target Precision LLC
Target Precision manufactures custom mold bases serving plastic injection mold builders nationwide. It was founded in March of 1993 by Eric Kinter, Gary Bell and Ron Sousae.
In our first days as a startup we rented machine time from Devore Tool Co. while still maintaining full time employment at Starlite Diversified. Shortly thereafter we went full time after leaving our positions at Starlite. In December of 1993 we leased a 2000 square foot space on Baco Road in Meadville and purchased our first package of machine tools. We operated in that space until August of 1996 when we moved up the street to a larger 5,000-square-foot facility.
With steady and consistent growth, in 2005 we purchased the former Auto Forge building in Harmonsburg totaling 45,000 square feet of manufacturing space. Today, Target Precision employs 18 full- time employees. This year, we are celebrating our 30th anniversary in business.
This year also marks a milestone as we have purchased a new fully automatic surface grinding machine with grinding capacity of up to 50 x 120 inches. This grinder will increase our current grinding capacity of 28 x 80 inches to be the largest in the county and will open up opportunities for grinding services to be provided to other companies as well. It is expected to be installed in late first quarter to early second quarter of 2023.
