T&T Coverage Connection
At T&T Coverage Connection LLC, we specialize in finding the health insurance coverage that is best for you! Agency owner Carolyn Hall has over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry and is licensed with all the major carriers. Whether you need to privately purchase insurance, help finding a Medicare insurance plan or are looking to offer benefits to your employees through a group plan, T&T Coverage Connection LLC is here to help!
Typically, in spring and summer the health insurance business slows down, but this was not the case in 2022. In April, T&T Coverage Connection LLC was awarded New Business of the Year at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Diamond Awards. Receiving that award showed us that we are succeeding in our mission to make a difference in our clients lives and be the calm in the confusing world of insurance. Our client base grew rapidly and when our administrative assistant, Rachel Macken, passed her licensing exam and moved into the broker role, she hit the ground running with our individual clients. With Rachel newly licensed and preparing for her first open enrollment season, we needed help with the administrative portion of our growing business. Taryn Stagl joined our team in August, filling that role. Taryn is learning every day and is a wonderful addition to our office.
We anticipate growth in our client based even further, especially within our individual and Medicare business. Traditionally, the cost of health insurance is a barrier for people wishing to retire before age 65. But with the extension of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), which extended tax credits for the next three years, it may not be as expensive as previously thought. These tax credits off-set monthly premiums making coverage more affordable. Combine that with a large population of Baby Boomers aging into Medicare eligibility and needing guidance, we anticipate a busy 2023 as well.
T&T Coverage Connection LLC would like to thank everyone for a great year! We look forward to a new year of opportunities and helping you find the coverage that best suits your needs in 2023!
