Summer playground program
Creating Landscapes, The Meadville YMCA and Women’s Services HOPE Outreach are collaborating to offer a safe, productive and fun summer playground program for the children of Meadville — at no cost to their families. Our vision is to once again see Meadville city parks filled with children of all ages playing, laughing, gardening, creating art, learning sports, and exploring nature within beautiful wooded trails and refreshing streams.
In summer 2022 it mattered to our facilitating community collaborators that our children not only had a safe and beautiful space for fun learning but nutritious food as well. Included were: Creating Landscapes arts faculty, Crawford County Master Gardeners, Penn State Extension, French Creek Valley Conservancy, Meadville Public Library, Meadville Medical Center, The Nutrition Group, CATA and the City of Meadville.
Last year’s summer playground became a reality at Huidekoper Park for eight weeks in June, July and August. We plan for these supervised nature-filled days (10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday) to continue in summer 2023 at one or more city parks. We invite community families to join us in reigniting Meadville’s historic passion for playing outside during the summer. A spring walk-a-thon will once again be held to raise playground funds. For more information about how your family can participate or how you can help, please contact:
Mark McGinty: m3bballpa@gmail.com Rosanne Sommers: rosannejoy@gmail.com Jan Hyatt: jan@creatinglandscapes.com
