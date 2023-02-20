State Rep. Brad Roae
You.
You are what matters.
As the state representative for the 6th Legislative District, I am the only person representing you in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. I represent the 64,000 of you. People who live in the other 202 Legislative Districts sometimes try to influence how I vote on things, but I go by what those of you in the 6th District want. That is how it should be. You are what matters.
I like to imagine what would happen if all 64,000 people in the 6th Legislative District could vote on a piece of legislation. If a majority of you would vote yes, I vote yes. If a majority of you would vote no, I vote no.
I also make sure that I keep my campaign promises. Many of you voted for me because of those campaign promises. One example is that I promised to not raise taxes, so I always vote that way.
Sometimes on a particular issue, it may feel like you do not matter. If you really want a tax increase so that the government can try to do even more, you may not like my no vote. However, you have to remember that as a group, you do matter, and a majority of the group does not want a tax increase.
How do I know how you feel about things and how you want me to vote? I communicate with you in many ways to get as much input as possible.
On a regular basis, people talk with me at my local offices. Sometimes, it is by appointment, and other times, they just stop in. I have a booth at the Crawford County Fair and the Albion Fair which is a great way to talk in a more casual setting. I attend many gun raffles, fish dinners, pancake breakfasts, and festivals so that I can interact with all of you. You matter, so I like to be where we can talk.
I also participate in many meetings, panel discussions, banquets, tours, and events. Local government associations, hospitals, schools, manufacturers, agriculture groups, service clubs, and other groups invite me to various gatherings on a regular basis and always give a lot of input. I always leave knowing more than when I arrived.
I think I have a good feel for how the majority of you would vote as legislative votes come up. You are being represented by me based on what you want. You matter.
