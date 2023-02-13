Sippy Historic Machine Shop
The Sippy Historic Machine Shop is only three years old, but it was built as a replica of, and from the contents of, a 114-year-old Meadville Machine Shop (Foriska’s Machine Shop).
This Machine Shop is a great example to use to explain this year’s Tribune theme of “What Matters” since the answer to “what matters” will be a personal, and moving, target — most likely it will be something you have already accomplished and are now using to develop something new.
What matters to a homeless person would be housing, a hungry person would be food, and so on. As needs are met, mankind continues to work on what matters, easily taking for granted what mattered yesterday.
The Sippy Historic Machine Shop was created to preserve and display “what mattered” to the machining industry in the early 1900s, so that following generations have a place to visit and learn how our forefathers’ developed ideas into products and be reminded of how our society achieved so much.
The first thing a visitor will notice is the number of windows — they matter since electric lighting was not available in 1910. Stepping inside you immediately notice the smell — lubricating oil and cutting oils — they matter since during this period only bushings and sleeves existed, pre-ball bearings. Next you will see the overhead line shaft full of wooden pulleys and leather belts driving the individual machines, with the single drive belt connected to the engine room, making the engine in there what really mattered.
The lathes and mills are second generation equipment, not as crude as earlier models, but still belt driven. Right in this small shop in Meadville, Fred Davenport developed, patented and built such items as machine tools and accessories, (a functioning Davenport Mill is on display), automobile and marine engine timers, fan blades, exhaust systems, expandable reamers, boring heads, and boring machines.
You can see and explore Davenport’s original office and drawing board, full of drawings, blueprints and patents. The office also displays the NTMA’s “Legends Series” a 1990s collection honoring 20 of Meadville’s machining pioneers. Hundreds of technical books of the era are on display, and they were what matters to these craftsmen who learned their skills as apprentices. Davenports First Edition of Machinery’s Handbook is on display, as well as the second, third, sixth, 10th, 14th and 18th editions.
The Hookless Fastener Co. set up operations in Meadville in 1913 and dominated Meadvillle’s manufacturing industry for 50 years. On display are two of Talon’s “chain machines” developed by Gideon Sundbeck, along with other Talon artifacts.
Obviously, what matters to Lon Sippy is that this Machine Shop history is not lost. He is developing a machine shop timeline to record all Meadville area machine shops and toolmakers and needs your help. You are invited and welcome to come for a tour by calling or texting (814) 671-4001.
