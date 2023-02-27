As a parent of two children, something that matters to me is knowing that I possess the ability to make choices. Like other parents in our area, I need to know what my options are and feel that I am well-informed about what I can provide for my family. During our lifetime most of us will strive to feel like we are good providers when it comes to our families. What matters to me is feeling confident in my choices and the following is why my family has chosen Seton Catholic School.
My husband and I have been parents of a Seton student for the past seven years. As of May 2022, I have been honored with the opportunity to work for the school as its director of advancement. Since the start of our Seton experience, my husband and I have watched our daughter transform into a young lady who is engaged in academics, charitable giving, and becoming an active member of her community. Providing our society with a future generation built on a strong foundation of morals, values, and academic excellence is of the utmost importance in our home. The Seton experience focuses on caring deeply for one another and is also unyielding to most of the pressures of our modern society. Seton is an institute that celebrates the success of its traditions.
At Seton, each student’s strengths are assessed as they are guided down a path where all subjects are taught with a Biblical world perspective. Seton students learn respect for themselves and others, responsibility, and self-discipline. Seton School follows and exceeds Pennsylvania state academic standards. Knowing all of this made choosing the Seton experience for our children an easy decision.
Come and see for yourself what Seton has been providing for its students for the past 170 years!
— Krissy Davis, advancement/ddmissions director, Seton Catholic School
