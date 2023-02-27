Self Advocates United As 1
Self Advocates United As 1 is a group of people who envision a world in which people with developmental disabilities and their families are united to share knowledge, empower others, and use their voices to transform their communities and people’s lives.
SAU1 has a mission to support the self advocacy of people with disabilities for positive impact. It is a Pennsylvania 501©(3) non-profit organization led by a board of directors — all of whom are people with disabilities. Its staff consists of people with disabilities and others who support the mission.
SAU1 empowers those with disabilities to live their lives, their way through the values of control over one’s life, choice, freedom, stability, health and safety, connection, responsibility, communication, success, employment, relationships, partnership, quality and advocacy.
By partnering with other organizations, such as the Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs and the Pennsylvania Developmental Disabilities Council, SAU1 helps people to use their voice in changing their communities and lives through peer education and resources. SAU1 does this primarily by holding virtual and in-person interactive educational events led by its professional self advocate staff who instill and model the power of speaking up. Topics include networking, living in a community, jobs, healthy relationships, and human rights.
SAU1 has an office at 984 Water St., PO Box 297, Meadville. The organization also can be followed on Facebook by searching @SAU1PA and on Twitter by searching @speakupSAU1. They can also be reached through email at info@sau1.org and by calling (724) 588-2378. More information is available at www.sau1.org.
