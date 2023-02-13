Saegertown Area Library
The Saegertown Area Library (SAL) is all about connecting and collaborating with its community and patrons. The library has recently created a larger space for community meetings, which has been used by groups such as an embroidery club and a PTA. A smaller group space for four to six people is also available. Plus, the new Café is a perfect place for people to gather or simply to read, think or work.
SAL collaborates with many area organizations, including the Saegertown Heritage Society, Crawford County Care Center, Saegertown Borough, Saegertown Elementary School and ONE Federal Credit Union. These collaborations result in big benefits to the community. For example, ONE Federal Credit Union sponsored the library’s 2022 summer reading program, which served over 100 children.
A recent community needs assessment survey is guiding library changes now that community connections are being re-established after COVID-19. The library’s “Large Print” collection is being expanded, and its circulation has almost tripled. Adult seminars like “Hot Chocolate and History” are being offered. More classes and presentations are in the works.
Fishing poles can be checked out at the library? Really? Poles for both kids and adults? It’s just another service of the Saegertown Area Library, which goes all out to meet patrons’ needs in this French Creek community. SAL also attracts patrons with photography contests, beautiful holiday basket raffles, and a promotional float in Saegertown’s Light-Up Tractor Parade. Currently, patrons 14 years and older can stop in the library and play BOOKOPOLY. Roll the dice, move around the board, read and possibly win prizes. (Hint: Look for clues in the windows of 12 participating Saegertown businesses. Plus, bring in receipts from these businesses to win extra chances for a prize.) BOOKOPOLY runs through March 31.
“What Matters” to the Saegertown Area Library is becoming more involved in the community with the purpose of drawing together to do the greatest good. How might connecting with the library help you and/or your group? Stop in today and find out!
