Riggs Financial Inc.
2022 marks the 29th year in business since Tim Riggs founded Riggs Financial Inc. We are licensed professionals in employee benefits, specializing in 401(k) retirement plans, group health, life and disability plans. We are located in the “Old Post Office Building” on Chestnut Street.
Our vision is to be the number one resource for business owners to turn to for advice and implementation of their employee benefit programs.
We recently implemented continuous comparative reviews of our Plan Sponsor’s investments within their 401(k) by utilizing an outside company called FI 360. This technology along with other third-party review firms such as Fiduciary Benchmarks allows us to benchmark 401(k) plans concerning plan fees and fund performance. With these tools we can take on a fiduciary role supporting the business owner or plan sponsor. This is a huge advantage over the industry norm of simply being transactional.
Our continued growth is also predicated upon offering exceptional service and tools to our clients. When employee benefit management becomes complicated, we like to simplify the matter and give our clients confidence. We have the Registered Employee Benefit Consultants (REBC) and Registered Health Underwriter designations. Check us out at www.riggsfinancial.com or call (814) 336-3062
