REMAX Hometown Realty
REMAX Hometown Realty experienced another very successful year in 2022 by helping 290 families achieve their real estate goals and dreams. Their team of real estate professionals had production levels that once again set them “above the crowd.”
RE/MAX agents consistently outrank all other name brand companies nationally with an average of 16 sales per agent/year while RE/MAX Hometown Realty’s agents averaged 29 per agent. Seven of their 11 agents were multi-million producers. What matters to RE/MAX Hometown Realty is continuing to build the outstanding reputation they have worked so hard to achieve and maintain over the years. They constantly strive to provide the highest level of professionalism to their clients while maintaining strong principal values and a work ethic that builds personal, trustworthy and long-lasting relationships.
“What matters to us are out clients and customers — first and foremost,” said Biff Kress a partner with the firm. “There are other companies out there that customers can choose, so we work hard to earn their business and we really appreciate the trust they have in us to help them.”
As for the year ahead Andy Bacallao, also a partner said that “with the increase in mortgage interest rates for the first time in years in 2022, prices are beginning to stabilize and we are transitioning back toward a more balanced housing market in 2023. After several years of a a one sided (sellers) market, the playing field is starting to level out again. We saw the beginning of some stabilization at the end of 2022 and we’re hopeful that we’re reaching a more normal market.”
Christine Brown, another partner, added that “with higher interest rates then a lot of buyers are accustomed to along with continuing inflation concerns, 2023 will be a challenging year for buyers and sellers but here at RE/MAX Hometown Realty what matters is that we’ll be prepared as always, to help our clients navigate successfully through the home buying and selling process!”
