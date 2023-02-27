Steeples dot Meadville’s skyline and picturesque churches adorn country roadsides across the county attesting to the history and impact of faith in the region.
From Meadville Medical Center’s roots as Spencer Hospital founded by Mother Mary Agnes Spencer and the Sisters of St. Joseph, or Allegheny College’s historic ties to the Methodist faith –– religion and faith have helped to build this community.
Today, local churches can be found doing everything from operating food pantries and clothing drives, to providing low-income housing to hosting Independence Day community celebrations and sponsoring fireworks and more.
While faith may be a deeply personal subject, it has broader impacts in Crawford County. Local clergy weighed in on why religion matters in our community.
For Cameron Bowman, pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, faith matters because it is the basis of hope.
“It’s the ground our hope stands on to say that better is coming. Jesus died for us so that we don’t have to die in our mess. He took our place, and for that, I’m eternally grateful,” Bowman said.
Bowman said that hope extends out to the community.
“Faith impacts our community by letting them know that they can have better. Faith walkers never settle in complacency. When you have faith, it enables you to always know that in some kind of way God will work everything out for your good, and for His glory,” Bowman said.
Having faith can mean different things — with or without religion, said Rev. Alex Holt of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Meadville.
“Unitarian Universalism has faith that everything in the world is connected. Therefore, every action we take either helps or hurts the world around us. That translates into words and actions of compassion and caring. Religion is about having shape and story to the unknown and unknowable,” Holt said.
While faith provides answers for many, for others it is more about the questions.
“Historically since 1825, the U.U. Church of Meadville has been open and welcoming to all who seek their own answers to the great questions of life,” Holt said. “We seldom can provide easy answers, but hopefully give people paths to deeper awareness without dogma or exclusions.”
Faith manifests in tangible ways by the faithful serving the community. Bowman’s church has prepared toiletries and food to homeless shelters, had toy and clothing drives, provided youth activities such as horseback riding and trips, and has a ministry called “We Care Outreach Ministries” that served hundreds of meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have served in every capacity from feeding our community to delivering a relevant and cutting edge worship experience,” Bowman said.
The Rev. Sarah Roncolato, pastor of both Stone and Bethany United Methodist Churches, said both congregations seek to live out their personal faith in ways that benefit the entire community.
“From our beginning in eighteenth century England, Methodists have been committed to being a positive presence in the community, living out John Wesley’s words, ‘Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can,’” Roncolato said.
Both churches provide space and resources for ministries and services. Stone Methodist Church has housed the Meadville Soup Kitchen for more than 40 years. It also has a daycare, hosts Narcotics Anonymous groups, Girl Scout Troops and Boy Scout leader meetings, and is a pick-up site for Second Harvest Senior Food Boxes. In a unique partnership, Stone — with First Presbyterian Church of Meadville — founded and maintains the Fairview/Fairmont Apartments for those with housing needs. Bethany is a site for HOPE, a neighborhood resilience initiative in the Fifth Ward.
For Unitarians, “the inherent worth and dignity of each person,” is one of their seven principles the inform their faith and community service.
“That means — for example — helping out at soup kitchens at Stone church and donating monthly to various local charitable groups. The church also participates annually in the French Creek cleanup to help restore the beauty of the world,” Holt said.
These three congregations are only a sample of the work done locally by members of religious organizations. For them, faith in action means being a positive force in the community.
“We love our city and community, and we are honored to serve them however we can,” Bowman said.
