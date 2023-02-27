Work is important to the community, but so is the ability to relax during non-work hours.
And there are plenty of options available for someone to spend their down time in Crawford County.
Recreation could be defined as a time to relax and enjoy special places and times.
That could mean everything from camping and hiking to hitting the golf course or a bowling alley.
Whatever one’s choice for recreation, there are a wide variety of recreational activities and fun places to kick back and relax — whether for a few hours or for days or weeks at a time.
Camping
Camping is a big attraction for many as they get away from the busyness of life to relax in the great outdoors.
It’s not just tourists and visitors to the area though who hit the campgrounds for the weekend or longer.
Many Crawford County residents take advantage of the close proximity of the local campgrounds and pack up their RVs and spend time relaxing.
Some of the campgrounds have recreation halls and special events for visitors, but others just offer a place to set in front of a campfire and enjoy nature.
Pymatuning State Park offers several campgrounds at both Jamestown and Linesville locations.
Tuttle Point Campground, which was closed in 2009 because of economic cutbacks by the state, is expected to re-open this camping season after undergoing major renovations.
Other Pymatuning campsites include Shady Acres and Crystal Springs near Linesville.
Other major campgrounds include: Meadville KOA Journey, Chattercreek and Playland, all in the Meadville area; Miller Brothers on Route 285 near Conneaut Lake, Camperland at Conneaut Lake Park, Higby’s near Canadohta Lake and Oil Creek Campgrounds near Titusvillle and Mitchell Lake near Cambridge Springs.
Conneaut Lake Park has announced plans to expand Camperland and to add more RV camping sites on the other side of Route 628 in the former amusement park ride area.
Those planning to camp at any of the grounds are advised to make reservations in advance.
Trails
Anyone who wants to “hit the trails” for walking, jogging or biking can find plenty of trails in nearly every part of the county.
Perhaps the most well-known is Ernst Trail, which starts near the Park Avenue Plaza in Vernon Township and extends toward Conneaut Lake.
It is on former railroad bed lines property donated by Calvin Ernst.
The trail is paved and attracts walkers and bikers alike as they enjoy the scenery and outdoor exercise.
Plans are to extend it eventually toward Meadville and connect to Bicentennial Park and to eventually extend all the way to Linesville.
Long trails also can be found in the Erie National Wildlife Refuge including the Tsuga Trail, a 14-mile trail for hiking, walking and running near Guys Mills.
The refuge also has other trails.
A bike trail runs from Titusville to Oil City.
Other well-known trails in the county include the East Branch Trail in Spartansbug, a 3.5-mile trolley trail in Cambridge Springs, Woodcock Dam trail, which is often used by those walking for exercise; other trails in Woodcock Lake Park, and trails at Canadohta Lake and Col. Crawford Park at Woodcock.
Pymatuning State Park has many trails, including the Linesville Spillway Trail from Fry Road in North Shenango Township to just south of Linesville. It was completed in 2022. It extends into Linesville and then across on the south edge of the borough to South Chestnut Street.
The trail is 3.5 miles long and includes a 150-year-old bridge crossing over Linesville Creek.
Other tracks include one from Ice House Park to Fireman’s Beach at Conneaut Lake and a 1-mile trail in Roche Park.
Some of the many trails are paved while others are just pathways through nature offering visitors opportunities to get close to nature.
Swimming
Swimming is one of the most popular recreational activities in the summer and Crawford County has several places to enjoy the sport.
Fireman’s Beach at Conneaut Lake, which has undergone major updates in recent years, continues to attract large crowds all summer. The beach also include a newly constructed playground for young children and a track which is used for walking.
Canadohta Lake, the second largest natural lake in Pennsylvania, also is popular for swimming.
Other outdoor facilities include the beach at Conneaut Lake Park, Woodcock Lake Park, Pymatuning Lake, Tamarack Lake and French Creek.
Meadville Area Recreation Complex has a large swimming pool which is open all year round.
Boating
Summertime means boating in Crawford County and boats hit the water all summer long.
Conneaut Lake, the state’s largest natural lake, attracts people with boats of all sizes — from speedboats to canoes, kayaks and pontoon boats. Personal watercraft are a popular water activity at the lake, along with sail boating and related activities.
Canadohta Lake, Pymatuning Lake and Woodcock Lake also are popular boating spots.
French Creek is one of the most popular waterways for canoes and kayak lovers to find relaxation on the water.
Tamarack Lake allows electric powered boats no larger than 10 horsepower as well as canoe and kayaks.
Fishing
Fishing — whether from a boat or sitting along a shore — continues to attract sportsmen and women of all ages as a wonderful way to relax and enjoy the sport which draws tourists to the county as well as local residents to the lakes and other bodies of water.
Conneaut Lake is known for its fishing and many prize-winning fish have been caught there, including the largest muskie ever caught in the state.
It also is home to an annual bass fishing competition to benefit the United Way, pairing amateur fishers and professional fishers for the tournament.
The lake as a wide variety of fish and ice fishing during the winter months also attracts the fishing enthusiasts.
Other fishing hot spots include Pymatuning Lake, Woodcock Lake, Canadohta Lake, Burgess Park in Titusville and Tamarack Lake, as well as Sugar Lake and, of course, French Creek.
Other ponds around the area also give fishing enthusiasts a place to enjoy their sport.
Parks and playgrounds
Many parks and playgrounds are open to the public at no charge around the county with a variety of activities and equipment available.
In Meadville, the parks include Kenneth Beers Bicentennial Park on Mercer Street which basically is a picnic area.
Huidekoper Park is undergoing some improvements. It includes a basketball court and tennis court.
H.P. Way Park near Allegheny College has a basketball court and playground.
Cora Clark Park on Pine Street has a playground.
Shadybrook Park also offers recreational activities.
Pymatuning State Park at Jamestown and Woodcock Park near Saegertown are the largest parks in the county and offer a variety of recreational activities.
Kerrtown has a playground at the community center.
Roche Park in Vernon Township includes a 1-mile fitness trail for walking, jogging and biking as well as a basketball court, volleyball court, horseshoe pitching area, a playground, five picnic pavilions and four ball fields.
Burgess Park in Titusville features a tennis court, basketball court, skate park, pavilion, playground, fishing, sled riding (in winter) and a “splash pad” where kids can play under a sprinkler. It used to include a swimming pool, but the pool was filled in and replaced with the splash pad.
Titusville also has Robert Grove park.
Many townships and boroughs have ball fields for Little League and other ball games, as well as some recreational areas.
Meadville Area Recreation Complex
One of the main attractions for recreation in the Meadville is the Meadville Area Recreation Complex on Thurston Road.
The complex includes an ice skating rink, which also is used for local hockey games and for an ice show presented by a figure skating club.
In the summer, the ice rink becomes a roller skating rink.
The complex also includes an indoor swimming pool, which is open year-round.
A walking trail, skate park and picnic shelters also are available.
The rec complex also hosts several community wide events throughout the year.
Festivals and events
The county not only has the wide variety of recreational venues, but it also has many festivals throughout the year.
Those include celebrations for Memorial Day and July 4th holidays and Christmas events.
During the year, festivals include several homecoming or old home day events, fireman’s carnivals, Fall Pumpkin Fest at Conneaut Lake, Ice House Festival at Conneaut Lake, and Thunder in the City and other special promotions in Meadville. Parades are held all summer long at various communities and the lighted tractor parades in Saegertown and Linesville are held in November and December.
Car shows and related activities also are held throughout the summer at various locations.
Local taverns and restaurants also offer other entertainment throughout the year.
The annual Crawford County Fair in August attracts thousands of visitors as it is billed as the largest agricultural fair east of the Mississippi River and caps off the summer for the area.
Conneaut Lake Park
Conneaut Lake Park has not yet formulated all its plans for the summer, according to Jacklyn McCoy, park manager.
However, the park has Camperland for campers, swimming and fishing facilities and the Tiki Bar for evening entertainment. It also has docks for boaters.
Hotel Conneaut continues to offer a wide variety of events for guests to enjoy.
Future plans include the expansion of Camperland as well as additional recreational vehicle camping in on the opposite side of Route 618.
Bowling alleys
The county has several bowling alleys, including Lin Van Lanes in Titusville, Cochranton Bowling Lanes, Lakeside Bowling Lanes on the east side of Conneaut Lake Lake and Plaza Bowling Lanes on Smock Highway, Meadville; Lost Lanes in Cambridge Springs; and a bowling alley at Canadohta Lake.
Golf courses
There are many golf courses across the county including: Oakland Beach on the east side of Conneaut Lake; Whispering Pines in Vernon Township; Riverside in Cambridge Springs; Mt. Hope Golf Course in Guys Mills; Country Meadows Valley at Venango; Venango Valley Inn and Golf Course in Venango; Hailwood in Meadville; and courses in Titusville and at Canadohta Lake.
A miniature golf course is located on Conneaut Lake Road in Vernon Township.
Or course, along with the regular season play, there are many golf tournaments throughout the summer to benefit special projects as well as to just win trophies and bragging rights.
Winter activities
Outdoor recreation doesn’t end when winter comes.
Whispering Pines Golf Course turns into Avalanche Express for sled riding, snow boarding, tubing and other fun in the snow.
Just outside Crawford County is Mt. Pleasant of Edinboro where skiing is the No. 1 activity, along with other snow-related activities.
Of course, there are hills all over the county for sled riding and other fun in the snow.
Hunting
From state game lands to national wildlife refuges to other public-access forest and farmlands, the county has many opportunities for a wide variety of hunting –– which is a popular recreational activity across the region.
Other activities
In addition to the usual recreation spots, Crawford County has some special places not to be missed.
They include axe-throwing located at The Movies at Meadville in Vernon Township; the spillway at Pymatuning where the ducks walk on the backs of fish; the fish hatchery at Linesville; as well as roller skating at Canadohta Lake.
Holeshot Raceway near Linesville provides thrills for racers, and car shows all summer give antiques and classic car owners the opportunity to show off their cars and socialize.
The Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad and Drake Well Museum and Park at the site where oil was discovered in Titusville give visitors a glimpse into history and train enthusiasts a time to relax and see the beautiful views. Special activities — such as mystery murder rides — also are featured.
Horse riding
Those who love riding horses have several opportunities to enjoy that sport.
Horseback riding is available at Hobbs Hollow Stable on Hobbs Road, East Mead Township; and at Four Seasons Equestrian Center on Franklin Pike, West Mead Township.
Fun for the dogs
Recreation isn’t just for humans in Crawford County.
A new dog park has opened at the location of the former Bark Park on the east side of Conneaut Lake. Down Home Dog resort offers a wide variety of services for dog owners and a place for the dogs to play.
