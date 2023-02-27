Plaza Lanes
In 1958, when John Euliano and Jim Deluvio opened the doors to Plaza Lanes in Meadville, they created a place that to this day continues to serve the people of this community by providing a space for recreation and socialization.
Plaza Lanes is a bowling alley, but at its core it is part of the fabric of this community where families, friends and athletes come to make history and build memories. Come here on a Monday night in the middle of winter and you’ll find league bowlers competing for first place, but also sharing life events like births, deaths, marriages, divorces, broken cars, kids’ graduations, and yes, a few beers. Swing by on a weekday afternoon and you may find a nonagenarian rolling a few strikes, a group of special needs bowlers giving each other high fives, or a couple first-shift machinists relaxing with a few games after work.
As stewards of this community asset, we recognize how important it is to maintain the viability of Plaza Lanes so that many more generations of bowlers, families and friends can come make history and build memories. Plaza Lanes celebrates its 65th anniversary this year and we are celebrating this milestone by running a Generations League every quarter. The idea behind the Generations League is that the bowlers on the team be from different generations. They could be friends, family or co-workers, so long as they are from different generations. The first Generations League started Feb. 17 and will run for four weeks.
• To sign-up for the Generations League or for more information call: (814) 724-2144.
