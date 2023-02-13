{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Pepicelli Youngs and Youngs{/span}
A community is more than a collection of people living near one another. A true community is one in which the people not only share the geography, but who care for each other, who help one another in the worst of times, and who celebrate together in the best of times. Help is offered to our neighbors and friends, not to gain wealth or advantage, but because there is need. Help can be offered directly to those we know and also to those we may not know, through charitable giving.
As lawyers, we strive for justice for all. We help those who are disadvantaged by lack of economic, educational and employment opportunity. We work with accident victims to see that they receive the insurance sums they are entitled to collect. We work with disabled and injured workers to obtain the workers’ compensation insurance they earned, and to seek the Social Security disability coverage that was funded with their work contributions. Injustice arises from unequal power, and having legal representation corrects that inequity by giving each claimant the power to assert their rights.
Through our work we seek to level the playing field so that our clients’ rights are respected. As lawyers, we have grown in the tradition of justice and we seek to return those benefits to make a more caring community. We work with local charitable organizations by advising them on start-ups, serving on boards, and providing physical labor to improve the lives of others. We donate our time and money to efforts like the Community Improvement Council that builds ramps for seniors and disabled people. We raise funds to preserve local history and museums. We work to add to local scholarships. We help clients plan their estates to give large bequests to charities such as the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, where endowments will perpetually give back to those who need it most in our community. Helping others to pay for education, to find better jobs, and to assert their rights in the judicial system lifts Crawford County to become a true community.
