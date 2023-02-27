Orthopedic Associates of Meadville
Orthopedic Associates of Meadville (OAM) has been helping patients in our community for over 50 years, and is your dedicated orthopedic resource for serving our community with excellence and award winning care.
Your team of highly qualified physicians and physician assistants are caring, hands on and passionate about your positive outcomes and overall experience.
Located at Vernon Place, OAM’s state-of-the-art facility is your single location for not only appointments with your physician but also imagining, physical therapy, occupational therapy and sports medicine services. OAM has been an Orthopedic Center of Excellence for over 50 Years
OAM providers include:
• Vincent Paczkoskie, Jr., MD; Theresa Wheeling, MD; Jeremy Gebhart, MD; David Carl, DO; Michael Ghassibi, DO; James Nemunaitis, DO; Charley Gates, MD; Jeremy Potter, PA-C; Amanda Bowes, PA-C; Shelly Schmucker, PA-C; Leah Lilley, PA-C; Morgan Cratty, PA-C; Larissa Cass, PA-C; and Garrick Drabina, PA-C.
