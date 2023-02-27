ONE Federal Credit Union
Have you ever thought about what it takes to be kind 365 days out of the year? Here at ONE Federal Credit Union, we are making a conscious effort to implement kindness into our business each and every day. We understand the impact of what one kind gesture can do.
At ONE, we believe that the simplicity of our services makes us unique to the banking industry. Life can be complex, but your banking doesn’t need to be. We have simple banking solutions for individuals, communities, and local businesses, too. ONE is here to lend a helping hand to aid in all aspects of life — whether it’s inside or outside the walls of our offices. Credit Unions were founded on the philosophy of ‘people helping people.’ We are proud to say that since 1949, our organization has truly stood behind that philosophy and have generously given to all our communities. It’s not often that we seek recognition for what we do because “only by giving are you able to receive more than you already have,” as Jim Rohn stated. Impacting the lives of others is what truly warms our hearts and connects us with our members and communities. Whether it’s helping a member finance their first car loan for their child, buying their first home, creating a monthly budget, funding projects for local organizations, volunteering at schools, or giving to those in need, these are just a few of the ways we connect with our community.
We believe kindness makes the world go round, so this year we have committed to performing one special act of kindness per month for an individual, group, or organization. Although helping one person might not change the world, it could change the world for that person. We invite you to join us, as we are making kindness the norm, ONE small act at a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.