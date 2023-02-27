Not One More, Northwest Pennsylvania
Not One More, Northwest Pennsylvania’s Vision 2023 is promoting community recovery by developing connections with our neighbors.
Since 2015, we’ve moved many neighbors to wellness, yet global and national circumstances in the last few years conflated to worsen our overall societal health. We were facing a pandemic of toxic stress, substance use disorders being a symptom our community couldn’t ignore. New factors emerged since, with various conditions necessitating disconnection, deepening divisions developed over decades of neglect around community building. As such, overdose deaths continue to rise, along with suicides and gun violence, anxiety and depression, economic and housing insecurity, and disordered substance and alcohol use.
One thing was made abundantly clear over this time: No one is coming to save us.
Fortunately, everyone we need is all around us.
In early 2022, we received a beautiful property donation from Don and Tracy Albaugh. Hayden House, located at 1007 Liberty St. in Meadville, will provide licensed recovery housing for women. The closest comparable housing opportunity for women is in Allegheny County. The 1900-era house is being repaired and updated with volunteer labor to blend modern amenities alongside the original elegant stateliness. Hayden House will provide a beautiful and comfortable home with an immersive community environment, fostering a solid foundation for long term recovery.
In Hayden House’s shaded backyard and carriage house, we are working with our neighbors and friends at Meadville Neighborhood Center, Crawford Heritage Community Foundation and Meadville Public Library on creating a multi-generational community greenspace, maker-space and tool library. In this space, people of all ages will have the tools, resources and support to build the connections needed to co-create the future we want to see in Meadville.
Recovery is for every individual, every family, every community. We know individual and community health depends on the depth and quality of our connections with those around us. Building these connections requires the support, skills, experiences, perspectives and presence of all our neighbors to become reality. Learn how to get involved by messaging Hayden House on Facebook or emailing at john@nomnwpa.org.
