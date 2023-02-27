Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association
It’s not uncommon for people to think Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association, Inc. is defined by geography. After all, our service territory is easily drawn on a map. But we’ve come to realize that our electric cooperative is much more than a set of boundary lines. It’s a community.
In a community, neighbors watch out for neighbors, families take care of families, and we all work together toward the common good. That’s not so different from an electric cooperative. We’re community-focused, and our goal is to efficiently deliver affordable, reliable, and safe energy to the people who count on us. That means if we have to choose between making a buck or watching out for your best interest, we’ll choose you and the greater community every time.
And really, that’s no surprise. We aren’t a for-profit company. Our electric cooperative was built by the communities we serve, and we continue to be led by consumers like you. Even when we work together with other cooperatives around the country to develop new technologies and infrastructure, we always have an eye on our community at home, working hard to make sure these new solutions work for the local community we represent.
To us, the power of a community comes from the people who live here. People who love where they are, and love being together. All of us at Northwestern REC are glad to be a part of your community, doing our part to help it thrive: from securing 24/7 energy sources to building a smarter community grid and more.
We didn’t set out to create a community when our electric cooperative began. But we’d like to think, as we’ve grown and served you and your neighbors over the years, we’ve helped to create one along the way. For that opportunity, and so many others, we are truly grateful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.