Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association
What matters to members of the tooling and machining association is perception. Members of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NWPA Chapter NTMA) are making a concerted effort to improve the common perception of manufacturing. With 25 percent of the employment in Crawford County in the manufacturing sector, it is key that our community understands the importance of this industry.
Truths about manufacturing:
• Updated facilities: Tooling and machining facilities offer bright and clean work environments
• High tech: New technology is advanced and computer driven
• Worldwide impact: Parts being made locally are going in rockets, commercial airplanes, military jets and helicopters, amusement park rides, automobiles, pipelines, and so much more
• Job openings: Local companies are turning away projects because they are unable to fill open machinist positions
• More job openings: Between 30 and 40 percent of jobs are non-machining positions such as quality, sales, accounting, purchasing, etc.
• Free training available: Tooling and machining businesses are willing to train ready and willing individuals
• Interesting work: Many tooling and machining projects are one-time orders or prototypes so most jobs are new and different
The NWPA Chapter NTMA supports organized activities to introduce youth and the community to tooling and machining opportunities. The schedule for 2023 includes: NWPA NTMA RoboBOTS (the high school combat robot building competition), Pre-Engineering Career Camp (K-12 Career Education Alliance at Crawford Tech), MFG Day (the annual manufacturing day student event that highlights both the importance of manufacturing to the economy and the wide variety of careers available), NTMA Passport to Manufacturing (plant tours for students 3rd to 9th and their families) and NTMA Manufacturing Academy (program for 11th and 12th grades).
In addition, most NWPA Chapter NTMA members have an open-door policy for anyone interested in learning more about opportunities in tooling and machining. The NTMA is an industry trade group representing more than 70 manufacturing firms and more than 60 professional partner firms in the region.
