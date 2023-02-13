Northwestern Pa. Beekeepers Association
The honeybee parasitic mite, varroa destructor, has been a plague since arriving in the early 1990s. Removing a bug from a bug, while protecting a food source is challenging. Mites rapidly reproduce, building resistance to low-level miticides. Since Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD) in 2006, the industry has largely shifted from synthetic to more organic control methods. These require more frequent, accurate, temperature-sensitive dosages which are often less effective. Yearly winter losses in Pennsylvania still average around 50 percent. A concerted local effort is happening for a natural solution. Studies have identified some honeybees with the hygienic ability to rid themselves of these parasites.
Members of Northwestern Pa. Beekeepers Association, in partnership with Penn State University and Purdue University recently completed a two-year study in Crawford County. The blind-study compared five genetic lines of honeybee. This study was duplicated across Pennsylvania and Indiana. Results of the pending scientific report showed a wide range of difference in natural mite resistance. It is noteworthy to mention our site, located on Ernst production wildflower crops, out produced honey yield of all other study locations.
This season, Ernst Conservation Seeds will again host the Northwestern Pa. Beekeepers Association by providing a common site for breeding these genetic lines and others affectionately nicknamed “leg-biters” and “mite-maulers.” Marked by Pollinator Week each year, NWPBA holds a field day. From the best genetic stock, queen daughters are produced and distributed to participating club members. The desired end-result will be establishing a strong genetic line of honeybee that is suited for northwestern Pennsylvania and require less artificial intervention to control varroa mites. These stocks are also evaluated for production and temperament. Though not yet a solution, NWPBA has taken a leadership role in this step of improving the neighborhood and establishing more sustainable beekeeping.
Going forward, Vorisek’s Bee Farm has submitted ten queens of their best genetic stock to a Pennsylvania-only blind study being conducted by Penn State entomology Extension. Other contributors are queen producers of the Pa. State Beekeepers Association’s Pa. Queen Improvement Project.
