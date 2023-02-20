Nancy’s Under The Steps
What matters to me? Making time for anyone who stops into my shop. Each customer is important to me whether they purchase a small print or an original appliqué. Even if they are just interested in watching me sew. I especially enjoy when children sit down and ask about what I am doing.
Learning about people that literally come from all over the country and even around the world. Hear their story and what brought them to Meadville.
I take great pride in introducing people outside the community to our Market House. I do guest speaking engagements and Artisan events. I share my shop location and encourage them to visit Meadville.
Everything in my shop was designed and sewn by me. I continue to listen to my customers and appreciate their input.I strive everyday to do my best work.
This year was very significant as I was designated “Artist in Residence.” I completely revamped my shop from working studio to also include an art gallery. With the help of my Market House family it was completed in days not weeks.
My major project included 14 appliqués of Edinboro University Campus.They were then scanned and color corrected by Tim Kirk of Meadville Fine Arts. The images were then sent to a mill in North Carolina where they were woven into cotton throws for resale. Each throw sold a portion of the proceeds is being donated to a Student Hardship Fund.
I have a new website launching in the near future www.nancysunderthestep.com.
My entire inventory of 16 years will be on the site. Each of the 225-plus appliqués were sewn to bring joy to the viewer.
I recently sold my series of Fugagli in fabric appliqués. That customer said every time she stares at the Railroad Station picture she sees herself standing on the platform waiting for a visit from her relative, as a child. There can be no greater compliment to an artist as I continue to “Create Memories using Fabric Scissors and Thread.”
Thank you, everyone, for another wonderful year.
— Nancy Asmus
