Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.