Men of Grace
In April 2016, a small number of men from several area churches took a bus to Youngstown Ohio. They went to attend the “Rally in the Valley” men’s conference. On their way back home, it was proposed to them to create their own rally/revival for our area. The Men of Grace Allegheny Region was founded from that proposal.
We are an ecumenical Christian-faith based organization that welcomes and encourages all men to join. Men are being encouraged to become the man living in God’s grace with the passion of Christ. As iron sharpens iron, more and more men are stepping forward to stand in the gap for the Allegheny region. The number of men interested is growing as the word of this endeavor is getting out.
We have made plans for a revival for September, our seventh year. Our revival is based on the “Promise Keepers” style of mixing worship music and motivational speakers together. With this, we can spread God’s word to all to hear.
The revival for 2023 is set for Sept. 23 at French Creek Valley Christian School. It starts at 9 a.m. with the doors opening at 7. Our speakers this year is local outdoorsman, writer Brian Kightlinger and national known outdoorsman, writer Steve Chapman. Our worship band is Defiant Buffalo from the Oil City area. Cost is $10 a person with a continental breakfast included.
We also have a monthly breakfast. At this breakfast, we are encouraging men that God loves them and wants good things for them. There is still room for us to grow in our faith as we walk with Christ.
Our goal is to stay focused on Christ and His grace and love for others. We give all the glory to God and thanks for the many blessings He bestows on us. He has blessed us for the revivals beyond our greatest expectations.
If you’d like more information, you can contact us through our website: www.mogar-revival.org or through Facebook at MOGAR — Men of Grace Allegheny Region. You can also call Ken Hurst at (814) 282-4191.
