Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce
This month, the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 216 years of serving our region’s business community. As one of the oldest Chamber’s in the United States, we are housed in our founding location along Diamond Park — the site of the present-day Founder’s House, with close to 500 business members from throughout northwest Pennsylvania.
Embarking on this milestone, we remain dedicated to promoting our community’s overall well-being and development. The staff often fields calls from potential business owners, individuals needing to be connected to community resources, people interested in visiting our area, and more. The Chamber also provides a variety of signature member and community events throughout the year, in addition to monthly roundtables, seminars and the Leadership Meadville program. In line with the Chamber’s vision of leading our community to prosperity, the goals of these events are to encourage strong professional relationships, promote new business and existing business growth and develop our community’s leaders.
The Chocoholic Frolic, recently took place at Italian Civic Club. As a fundraiser, proceeds from the Frolic benefit the Crawford County K-12 Career Education Alliance and the Leadership Meadville program. The current Leadership class, LM13, is also currently helping us to plan our March signature event — the Chili, Chowder and Soup Cookoff. Tickets for the Chili, Chowder and Soup Cookoff are available now; please call our office or visit www.MeadvilleChamber.com for more information.
Major events for our members in the second half of the year include two golf outings and our Member Services Auction. In addition, the public is invited to join us for Thunder in the City, Women in Business Expo and the Wine, Brew and Spirits Walk.
As our mission states: “The Chamber works collectively to build business and connect community, provide educational programs, promote our members and empower leaders of tomorrow.” After more than two centuries, the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce continues to advocate for our community. Your Chamber of Commerce is strong and growing — we’re ready to serve you today and into the next century!
