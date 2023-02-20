Meadville the Beloved Community Fair
After a two-year virtual experience due to COVID-19, it matters to us that the sixth annual Meadville the Beloved Community Fair, a passport event, returns to an in-person experience at the Meadville Area Middle School on Wednesday, February 22, at 6 p.m.
Families and other visitors begin their journey by getting a passport and traveling bag. Participants will visit tables showcasing agencies including government, non-profits, churches’ mission outreach, medical system, schools, emergency response system, major organizations, businesses, industries and media that enrich the lives of our citizens. Travelers are encouraged to take pictures with Froggy and Gator. Then after the vendors depart, from 8 to 9 p.m. the parents and children will report to the Prize Arena located in the Commons. To enter the prize Arena, passports must be stamped by representatives at the Fair. Prizes are awarded based on drawings.
Sponsors of the Fair are Meadville Medical Center, Quickstop and Subway, Allegheny College, VFW Post 2006, Armstrong Cable, Forever Media, Cool 101.7 WMVL-FM, The Meadville Tribune and PNC Bank.
The event is hosted by Crawford Central School District and Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund, Inc. Committee members are Joseph Galbo, III, Chair; Jim Shields, Jonathan Frye, Dr. Armendia P. Dixon and MLK students. Osbaldo Meza, an Allegheny College Bonner Scholar in the MLK Mentoring Program for four years and now a consultant for the program, will return as guest for the Fair. Meza is an associate broker for Aon in Houston, Texas.
The passport includes the program schedule and a listing of each vendor with the name of the organization, contact person, address of organization, telephone number, email address of organization, and a description of the services provided by the organization. The passport becomes a reference tool for organizations to use during the year of the event and the coming year. Sponsors are showcased throughout the passport.
Registration forms from organizations should be sent to Dr. Armendia P. Dixon at the Meadville Area Middle School, 974 North Street Extension or armendia.dixon1@gmail.com. You may call (814) 282-0634 if there are any questions.
