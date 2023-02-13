Meadville Lions Club
The Meadville Lions Club has its “eyes” on the community and it has a “Vision” for the future.
We have served Meadville and surrounding towns since March of 1924. Next year we will be 100 years old, and we’re “looking” forward to serving for another 100 years.
We are part of the largest service organization in the world. Internationally, we have 1.4 million members in over 45,000 clubs in over 200 countries. In Meadville, the Lions have a membership of men and women which number 57.
We serve in a number of ways. Vision is our No. 1 priority, as we were charged by Helen Keller many years ago with “being shining knights for the blind.” As such, we provide glasses to people who can not afford them, we help with eye surgeries (such as cataracts), we do pedia-vision screening at local preschools and daycares (over 350 screened in 2022). We loan table top magnifiers to those who have trouble reading books, magazines and The Meadville Tribune. We collect glasses which are passed on to Mission Vision in Cranberry Township, and are then cleaned, sorted and packaged for distribution around the world to those in need. We donate hundreds of books each year to elementary children so they can be more informed and confident leaders for the future.
We support Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester, Michigan, in their mission of providing guide dogs to the visually impaired, and members of our club have collectively raised about 20 puppies for them over the years.
We work towards educating people of all ages about diabetes and its dangers, which can ultimately lead to blindness.
We support local food pantries, the soup kitchen and other organizations which help alleviate hunger because good health means good eyesight.
We are Lions. We are proud of our past. We are confident that we will continue to actively serve our community now and in the future. For more information about the Meadville Lions Club, visit our website at meadvillelions.com. Roar.
