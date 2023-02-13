Meadville Housing Corporation
Meadville Housing Corporation, the developer, owner and manager of the Hillcrest and Northgate housing complexes, is celebrating 87 years of providing rental homes at Hillcrest. The Corporation was incorporated on March 13, 1935, to provide affordable, clean, rental housing to Meadville residents. The company acquired the Ellis Manor Allotment, and construction of 205 Hillcrest homes began in April 1936. The first tenant took occupancy just six months later on Oct. 3.
Hillcrest consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes and duplexes as rental units. Over the years many remodeling projects have been completed to upgrade the Hillcrest homes. These projects included new kitchens and bathrooms, vinyl siding, roofs, windows and doors, refinishing hardwood floors and refurbishing garages. The most recent, multi-year, capital project was the replacement of all gas forced air furnaces to improve efficiency. The total cost of this project was more than $450,000.
Meadville Housing Corporation has installed in each Hillcrest unit four to six smoke detectors and three carbon monoxide detectors. Each year the Corporation provides tenants with free batteries for these detectors and free air filters for the natural gas furnaces. Each unit is inspected annually to insure the health and safety of each tenant.
The Northgate complex, situated in a rural setting at the corner of Route 77 and Leslie Road, consists of nine buildings with 32 three-bedroom townhouses, 30 two-bedroom apartments and 10 ranch style homes. The ranch-style homes were completed in 1971, and the townhouses and apartment buildings were built in 1977 and occupied by tenants in 1978.
Smoke detectors are also installed in each unit at Northgate; free batteries are provided for them annually; and each unit is inspected annually.
During 2022, a six-unit townhouse was significantly remodeled with new vinyl siding, windows, entry doors, exterior and indoor lighting and landscaping. The cost of this project was more than $154,000.
Please contact the office, located at 934 B Street in the Hillcrest complex, if you have questions about renting our units. Meadville Housing Corporation’s phone numbers are (814) 724-8151 and (814) 724-4815, and the company’s website is meadvillepa.com. Pictures of and information about rental units are available on our website. Applications can be obtained online or at our office.
