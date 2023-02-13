Meadville Fine Arts
Meadville Fine Arts is now a home-based business at 744 Pine St., Meadville. We went into semi-retirement in 2022, and are now working out of our home studio. We still offer many of the same printing services that we’ve had over the last 20 years. However, we’ve cut back on a few framing services (call if you have questions.)
MFA continues to offer fine art giclée reproductions (what the business was originally founded for in 2002). Artists can have their drawings and paintings printed in open or limited editions, on fine art paper or canvas. No minimums. We use industry standard pigment inks, and combined with our archival papers, are rated at over 200 years before any significant fading might occur. This service is not only for the local artists hoping to sell art prints, but also for home and office decorators looking for high quality custom printed images. We also are a source for custom printed classical masterpieces by famous and not so famous artist from 100 or more years ago.
Digital photo conversions can be rendered as a pencil or pastel sketch, oil or watercolor painting, and printed on archival fine art paper or canvas. Many old or damaged photos can be digitally restored or enhanced. Super sized enlargements can be made from customer supplied, high resolution digital files, or scanned from photos.
We continue to supply Coroplast signs and yard signs as well as full color vinyl banners of all sizes.
Hours are variable and by appointment. We’re available most days Monday thru Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but always closed on Sundays.
