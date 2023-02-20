Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Reception
For the Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Reception, it matters to us that we award scholarships each year to bright and talented graduates of the Meadville Area Senior High School who are economically disadvantaged and that we hold a reception for recipients, their families and collaborators. This year, the reception will be held Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m., Allegheny College Tippie Alumni Center.
The Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund, created in 1968, is a perpetual scholarship. Because the cost of higher education continues to rise rapidly, disadvantaged young people are even more in need of financial assistance in pursuing their collegiate dreams. We realize its importance in the community and continue to seek resources for the scholarship corporation.
Donations from local businesses and individuals are essential in the operation of this scholarship organization. All money received is invested in the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation. The income earned from this investment is used to provide scholarships, while the principal investment remains to ensure continued income in the future.
Since 1968, the board has awarded over 150 scholarships, amounting to approximately $325,000.
Some of our scholarship recipients have remained in Meadville where they work and raise their families. Three teachers in the Crawford Central School District were recipients of the Dr. King Scholarship. They are Shane Ream, social studies teacher at the Meadville Area Middle School; Armond Walter, music teacher at the Meadville Area Middle School and the Meadville Area Senior High School; Traci Alexander-Balsamo, music teacher at the Second District Elementary School and Stanley McClure has been a realtor for 23 years with ERA Richmond Real Estate Agency in Meadville.
Board members are Dr. Armendia P. Dixon, president; Mr. Joseph Galbo III, Rev. Melissa Burnett, Mrs. Mary Lynn Mauri, Mr. Osbaldo Meza, Ms. Traci Y. Balsamo, Ms. Heather Curtis, Rev. Jackie Roberson, Jr., Mr. Jim Shields and Dr. Nancy Smith.
The Meadville area has many talented and brilliant students who deserve to succeed. Our young people are faced with horrendous obstacles both personal and financial. They need your encouragement and financial help!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.