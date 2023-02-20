“What Matters” to Meadville Community Theatre is active community theater.
The performing arts have the power to positively affect people. Those on both sides of the curtain feel the impact. It matters to MCT that we keep our community at the center of what we do. We strive to give a broad range of opportunities to a broad range of people, freely sharing the benefits of theater in a safe and welcoming environment.
It is wonderful to open our doors to youth theater for the first time since 2020 this year, with “Wind in the Willows” playing March 17-26. There are so many new faces in this show; we are thrilled to be able to share the wonder of theater with them and watch them grow their confidence and teamwork skills.
We like to involve local people in as many stages of the creative process as possible. Of course, the actors, musicians, crew and front of house volunteers are local. But did you know that we produce shows that are written locally? Our last show, “Light in Odd Spaces,” was even about a local building, the Odd Fellows Building on North Main Street. Whatever aspect of theater you want to be involved in, we have an opportunity for you.
We invite you to experience Meadville Community Theatre. Connect with us through our website, mctbackstage.com, and our social media, Facebook @mct1967, Instagram @mctbackstage and TikTok @mctbackstage.
